APD SWAT called out to North Austin home

AUSTIN - In response to reports of a man with a gun, the Austin Police Department’s SWAT team responded to a residence in North Austin Sunday morning.

Police told KVUE they responded to a call about a man with a gun near the 4300 block of Canyonside Trail at around 9:17 a.m.

When they arrived, police discovered a shot was fired as part of a domestic disturbance. A woman came outside of the house but the man inside the house did not, so SWAT was called.

Police said a second gunshot was heard around 10:30 a.m. That was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said the man in his 60s was taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge. His condition has not been released yet.

The situation is still under investigation.

