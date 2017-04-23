APD SWAT called out to North Austin home

AUSTIN - In response to reports of a man with a gun, the Austin Police Department’s SWAT team responded to a residence in North Austin Sunday morning.
Police told KVUE they responded to a call about a man with a gun near the 4300 block of Canyonside Trail at around 9:17 a.m.
When they arrived, police discovered a shot was fired as part of a domestic disturbance. A woman came outside of the house but the man inside the house did not, so SWAT was called.
Police said a second gunshot was heard around 10:30 a.m. That was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said the man in his 60s was taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge. His condition has not been released yet.
The situation is still under investigation.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs