APD surprises boy grazed by bullet with a bike

AUSTIN - It was quite an eventful day for 9-year-old Miles Kennedy.

He was behind the wheel of a police car, given a police commander's coin, and a Certificate of Bravery from the Austin Police Department.

APD is doing this because a bullet grazed Miles' neck last month when he was walking outside of the Torchy's off William Cannon Drive. It was a minor injury -- but has left his family shaken up.

The case's lead detective, Kristina Oldham, said the case is still being investigated, but in the meantime she wanted to do something special.

"I don't want Miles to feel like he was just a statistic in a case,” she said. "I wanted him to feel like something positive may come out of this.”

So she gave the officers a different kind of assignment. They surprised Miles at their south substation with a red bike, which Miles will be learning how to ride.

Of all days, his mom Kimberly Smith is grateful this happened today.

"I guess I'm kind of sentimental,” she said. “It's kind of awesome that he's getting it on Martin Luther King Day.”

