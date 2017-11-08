APD seizes more than 74 kilos of K2 after Crime Stoppers tip

(Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - After an investigation stemming from a Crime Stoppers tip, the Austin Police Department said it has seized more than 74 kilos -- about 222,960 individual doses -- of the synthetic cannabinoid K2.

The APD said the tipster reported a group of people were dealing the drug in the Austin area and that the suspects were traveling to Houston to pick up the K2 to bring back to Austin. After the tip, an investigation was initiated and several suspects were identified.

In a collaboration with the DEA and Houston police, the APD conducted surveillance on the suspects as they traveled back into Austin, where Austin police patrol officers conducted a felony car stop on the vehicle and four suspects were taken into custody.

After initiating a probable cause search of the vehicle, police said 74.32 kilos of K2 were found in multiple trash bags with a street value of $1,114,800.

Police said this case has been accepted for federal prosecution and investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

© 2017 KVUE-TV