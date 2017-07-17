APD seeks help in identifying armed robbery suspects

(Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - Austin police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two male suspects accused of robbing a male victim on July 2.

Police said one male suspect displayed a handgun and the other male suspect brandished a sawed-off shotgun as they approached the victim who was sitting in his car near the Family Dollar in the 5300 block of Nuckols Crossing.

The Austin Police Department reported that the suspects had allegedly shoplifted from the Family Dollar just before they demanded money from the victim and fired a round into the air. Police said the suspects spoke in Spanish while robbing the victim.

Police said both suspects are Hispanic males in their 20s. One suspect was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt with "NIKE" on the front, a blue cap, jeans and dark shoes. The other suspect had a chinstrap beard with a mustache and was wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, dark shoes and had sunglasses on his head.

APD asks anyone with more information to contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

