APD seeks aid in identifying suspect accused of robbing same location twice

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department is seeking aid in identifying a suspect accused of robbing the same gas station two times within nine days.

Police said the suspect is accused of robbing the Valero on the 2200 block of East Oltorf Street on Dec. 19 and Dec. 28. The suspect allegedly threatened a clerk and was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash in one of the cases.

He is described as a Hispanic male about 35 to 40 years of age, about 5 feet six inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. Officials said he has black hair, a mustache and goatee, and possibly a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and glasses.

Police said the suspect could possibly be a resident in the neighborhood near the Valero.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the APD Robbery Unit at (512) 974-5270, or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. You can also submit tips using the APD's free mobile app, Austin PD.

