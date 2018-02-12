APD seeks aid in identifying Ben White Chevron robbery suspect

(Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a Chevron station on the 2300 block of E. Ben White service road westbound on Saturday.

Police said the suspect, accused of aggravated robbery, entered the store and assaulted a clerk with a handgun before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk received minor injuries.

The suspect was last seen on Catalina Drive getting into a 2000s model white Ford Crown Victoria with black wheels, police reported.

He is described as a black male about 25 to 30 years old, around 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 to 190 pounds. He was reported to have short cornrow style hair, a beard/mustache, and was wearing a red hooded Nike sweatshirt, gray T-shirt, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the APD at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

