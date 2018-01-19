APD seeking man accused of aggravated robbery in South Austin

Police tape. (Photo: Detroit Free Press)

AUSTIN - Police are searching for a male suspect accused of robbing a Shell Food Mart in South Austin on Tuesday.

At approximately 9:53 a.m., officials received a call that a robbery had taken place at the Shell Food Mart located at 6715 East U.S. Highway 290. The caller stated a man with a gun left the store in a black four-door vehicle with a female passenger, according to the report.

Officers said they arrived at the scene and retrieved the surveillance video where the suspect’s license plate was visible and identified the owner.

Police said an employee of the gas station stated that the suspect was wearing a black-and-white hoodie that covered his head but exposed his face.

While the victim said she attempted to remove the money from the cash register, she said the suspect then poked her with his gun several times before grabbing the rest of the money out of the drawer himself.

On Thursday, police said the owner of the vehicle seen in surveillance video arrived at the Austin Police Headquarters to report that her car was stolen. The owner informed officials that she was with the suspect the day of the robbery. She also told police that she went with the suspect to the store and that he came out in a hurry and told her to get in the car he drove away. Police said the woman reported that the suspect stole her car later that day.

She helped police identify the suspect as Chad Clark, 25. Clark is a black male, 5’10” tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with more information on the suspect is asked to call the APD.

© 2018 KVUE-TV