APD seeking endangered elderly man

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department is investigating after an endangered elderly man was reported missing Friday afternoon.

Cleo Perkins, who is believed to have medical conditions that create a concern for his welfare, was last seen in the 3300 block of Kay Street around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Perkins is described as a black male around 5'7" and 155 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a VA baseball cap, grey and black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

© 2018 KVUE-TV