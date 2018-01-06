APD seeking aid in locating missing elderly woman traveling from Mason to Austin

(Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating missing woman Girlean Pennick, 81.

Police said she was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at 454 Fort McKavitt Street in Mason, Texas. She was said to be driving from Mason to Austin, where she resides.

Pennick may have traveled to Laredo instead police say, and detectives are concerned due to her possible medical conditions.

She was described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 208 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a green 2012 Kia Soul (4-door hatchback), Texas License Plate CXC9466.

Anyone with more information about her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250 immediately.

