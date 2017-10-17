APD seeking aid in locating hit-and-run suspect

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a suspect involved in a failure to stop and render aid crash.

Police said the incident occurred on Oct. 10 around 4:28 p.m. in the 9300 block of Parkfield Drive. According to preliminary investigation, 77-year-old Linda Kay Fletcher was killed when a gold 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe struck her and the vehicle she had just exited.

Police said suspect Fernando Lazcano Sarabia was traveling eastbound at a high right of speed when he lost control and struck Fletcher, fleeing southbound on Parkfield Drive.

Sarabia has been described as a 27-year-old Hispanic male driving a gold Tahoe with Texas license plate number GSX3645 and collision damage on the front right side.

Police said the case is still being investigated and asks anyone with more information regarding the incident to call APD at 512-974-5789.

