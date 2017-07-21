APD searching for suspect in string of armed robberies

(Photo: APD)

Austin police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in at least ten armed robberies in Austin, Pflugerville and San Marcos.

APD said the suspect will enter businesses, display a handgun and demand money from the register. The suspect is believed to be involved in the following robberies:

-7-Eleven, located at 17511 Schultz Ln in Pflugerville on Thursday, May 25 at 11:03 p.m.

-Shell, located at 1699 N. IH-35 in San Marcos on Thursday, June 1 at 11:45 p.m.

-La Familia, located at 8540 Research Blvd on Sunday, June 10 at 11:23 p.m.

-Woody’s Market, located at 100 W FM 1626 Rd on Thursday, March 23 at 4:18 a.m.

-Valero, located at 1405 W. William Cannon Dr on Tuesday, May 9 at 2:50 a.m.

7-Eleven, located at 13641 N IH 35, on Tuesday May 16 at 1:52 a.m.

-Valero, located at 9433 Parkfield Dr on Friday, May 19 at 12:34 a.m.

-Texaco, located at 2800 W William Cannon Dr. on Tuesday, May 20 at 6:21 a.m.

-Woody’s Market, located at 100 W FM 1626 on Monday, May 22 at 1:01 p.m.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 30-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build, dark hair and a large, pointy nose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. You can also submit tips with the Crime Stoppers app or APD's app on iPhone or Android.

© 2017 KVUE-TV