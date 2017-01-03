APD searching for suspect in Best Buy robbery

(Photo: APD)

Austin police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man they believe shoplifted and threatened employees at a Best Buy in November.

APD said the incident was reported at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, at the Best Buy located at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd. Police said that the suspect was caught shoplifting and threatened employees who tried to stop him from leaving the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 30 and 40-years-old, approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall with a medium build and bald with a beard. He was last seen wearing a white, button-down shirt with khaki pants, gray tennis shoes with black edging and a large, army green parka with orange lining and a fur trim hood.

APD's Robbery Unit is asking anyone with information to contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. You can also text "Tip 103" with your message to CRIMES or submit your tip with APD's mobile app, Austin PD, which is available free on iPhone and Android.

(© 2017 KVUE)