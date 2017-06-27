APD searching for sex assault victims in N. Austin

Photo: file

Austin police are searching for victims of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault in the area of Georgian Drive in North Austin.

APD said that since Oct. 2016, the Sex Crimes Unit has received a number of reports of sexual assault in the area.

The suspect targeted women late at night and early in the morning. He would get victims into his vehicle and request sexual favors. When the victims refused, the suspect would become violent and assault the victims. He would sometimes use weapons.

Two of the three known victims are members of the Transgender community, APD said.

APD believes there are more victims who did not report the attacks going back as far as Jan. 2016.

The suspect is currently in custody. APD's Sex Crimes Unit is asking members of the community to come forward with any information regarding sexual assaults or attempted sexual assaults in the area.

Police are not releasing the suspect's photo until the investigation is complete, but identified him as 32-year-old Wahab Thejeil.

Anyone with information should contact the Sex Crimes tip line at 512-974-5095 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. You can also submit tips with the Crime Stoppers app or APD's mobile app on iPhone and Android.

