APD searching for naked runner in Central Austin neighborhood

Austin police say they've received multiple reports of a man running naked through a Central Austin neighborhood.

The sightings have been reported in the early morning hours around 6 a.m. near Avenue H and East 54th Street.

KVUE asked people living in that area if they've seen anything unusual.

Laura Fahey, a new mom, says she hasn't seen anything, but she is concerned about the kids in the neighborhood after learning about the naked jogger sightings reported to Austin police.

"I mean exposing yourself to children is not okay," Fahey said.

"I feel both ways about it," David Martinez said. "He could be a completely innocent kook or a dangerous deviant on the way to a demonic act."

Martinez said he believes it's the former because this neighborhood is known for being eccentric.

"There's a guy that rides around town wearing a thong," Martinez said. "A bikini thong, otherwise nothing, and maybe whoever saw it didn't get a good look."

Aaron Stokes agrees.

"I've seen a guy out riding his bike in a g-string almost butt naked," Stokes said.

"He gets attention when people comes by," said James Alvers, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1948. "I don't guess he's breaking any laws, as long as he's wearing that he can get by with it."

"It's not surprising," Stokes said. "It's an Austin thing I guess, keep it weird."

APD said that it appears that there were similar indecent exposures incidents reported in January of 2015 at approximately the same time in the morning. If you see someone running naked, you are asked to contact police immediately because it will help them catch the suspect.

Austin police said it's important to remember that full public nudity is illegal in Austin. They recommend always walking or running in pairs.

