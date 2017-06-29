APD searching for missing boy near Lady Bird Lake trail

Photo: file

Austin police are searching for a missing boy near the Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trail Thursday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. APD said a helicopter was in the air assisting in the search for 13-year-old boy east of Interstate 35 near Riverside on the hike and bike trail.

APD said the boy was last seen wearing an orange shirt with black shorts and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build. He speaks Spanish.

He was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on North Bank.

Anyone with information should call 311 or 911.

