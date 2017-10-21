APD searching for missing adult male

AUSTIN - Austin Police are searching for a missing man in South Austin.
According to police, 32-year-old Cody Howard was last seen on Friday, near the 9100 block of United Kingdom Drive.
Police describe Howard as a white male, 5'4", with short dark hair. He wears glasses, but may not be wearing them now.
Police say they are concerned for Howard's well-being due to possible medical conditions.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1, or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.
