Police searching for man who robbed elderly person in parking lot

Austin police are seeking the public's help in identifying a young man accused of robbing an elderly person in the parking lot of a grocery store.

APD said the robbery was on June 12. They did not disclose the location of the robbery but said the victim received minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He did not have any facial hair at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit at 512-974-5270 or the Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or submit information with the Crime Stoppers app or APD's app on iPhone or Android.

