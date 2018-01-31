APD searching for 3, 2 arrested in connection to organized burglary ring

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department is searching for three suspects that have allegedly been involved in an organized residential burglary ring that has cases stemming back to November.

Five suspects are accused of burglarizing residences and vehicles throughout Austin and committing financial crimes including identity theft, forgery, credit card abuse and altering identifications.

Two suspects have been arrested including Michael Conchola, 54, and Elias Perales, 28, Austin police said.

However, police are still looking for three other suspects:

Dawn Mendez (Horton), Hispanic female, 36

Consuelo Denise Orta, Hispanic male, 30

Pablo Segura, Hispanic male, 30

The APD encourages the people with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to call the Burglary Unit at 512-974-6941 or 9-1-1. The public may also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" plus your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

Detectives believe there are may be more victims. If you believe that you are a victim or that any of these items may be yours, call 512-974-6941.

Austin police has provided photos of some of the recovered items from the burglaries:

