APD responds to reported robbery at Dobie Center

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the basement corner store at the Dobie Center residence hall near The University of Texas campus, according to UTPD.
UTPD reported the robbery around 10:40 p.m. Monday at 2221 Guadalupe Street and asked the public to avoid the area.
Police described the suspect as a black female wearing a stars-and-stripes beanie and a black jacket. If seen, they ask the public to call 9-1-1.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
