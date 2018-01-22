APD responds to reported robbery at Dobie Center

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the basement corner store at the Dobie Center residence hall near The University of Texas campus, according to UTPD.

UTPD reported the robbery around 10:40 p.m. Monday at 2221 Guadalupe Street and asked the public to avoid the area.

Police described the suspect as a black female wearing a stars-and-stripes beanie and a black jacket. If seen, they ask the public to call 9-1-1.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

