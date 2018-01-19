APD responding to dual Subway robberies in UT area

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department received two reports of robberies at Subway restaurants in the University of Texas area on Friday.

Officials said the first robbery was reported at 3:47 p.m. at the Subway at 2323 San Antonio Street. The suspect was described as a black female in her 30s or 40s wearing a black coat and a black ski mask.

The second robbery was reported at 4:04 p.m. at the Subway at 2025 Guadalupe Dobie Mall. Officials said the suspect matched the same description as the first reported robbery and she was last seen going out of the east side of the restaurant.

Police said no injuries were reported and are still trying to confirm if a weapon was used in either situation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV