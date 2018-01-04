APD reports first robbery of 2018 at Comerica Bank in central Austin

(Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - Officials reported that a robbery occurred at a Comerica Bank Thursday at 1701 West 35th Street.

The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred before 4 p.m. and that a suspect entered the bank, produced a weapon and demanded an amount of cash, which he was provided.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall with a white beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a black beanie and faded blue jeans.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact the APD Robbery Unit at 512-974-5270.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV