APD reports armed robbery on MLK near UT campus

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department is investigating reports of an armed robbery Friday night near the University of Texas campus.

Police said the report came in at 8:49 p.m. and that "a weapon was implied or seen" during the incident at a Subway restaurant 500 West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

UT police said a witness described the suspect as a black female wearing a gray shirt along with a black jacket with a red flower. She was last seen going northbound on San Antonio Street..

Officials ask people to avoid the area and ask anyone who sees the suspect to immediately call 9-1-1.

Two Subways were reportedly robbed in the area on Jan. 19. Police could not immediately confirm if these cases were related.

