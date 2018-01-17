APD reports 106 crashes on icy Tuesday

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department said it received reports of at least 106 crashes on Tuesday, a day plagued by icy weather.

For comparison, the APD said 99 crashes were reported on Jan. 9, a day where there were not significant closures of schools, City and County buildings, and other businesses.

"With that in mind, 106 crashes is a significant number," said APD spokesperson Anna Sabana. "This is why it so important to stay off the roadways during the inclement weather that our community is not used to driving in."

The APD also wanted to clarify that the City of Austin Public Works, Street and Bridge Department is responsible for closing roadways on residential streets, and TxDOT is responsible for highways.

