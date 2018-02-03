APD officer struck while working scene in Del Valle, driver flees

DEL VALLE, TEXAS - An officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night while working the scene of a collision on FM 973 near State Highway 71 in Del Valle.

The Austin Police Department said the accident occurred around 9:40 p.m. and that the officer was transported to South Austin Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Police could not immediately release a description of vehicle and said the driver fled the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

