APD officer hit during funeral procession

Austin Police badge (Photo: Austin Police)

AUSTIN - An Austin police moto unit officer was hit during a funeral procession on Saturday.

Police said a vehicle tried to cut off the funeral procession at 1100 Interstate Highway 35 southbound service road.

Officials said the officer was unable to stop in time and ran into the back of the vehicle. The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

