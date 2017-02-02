APD: No Refusal DWI Initiative for Super Bowl weekend

The Austin Police Department is conducting a No Refusal DWI initiative for Super Bowl weekend.
The initiative will run from Friday, February 3, until Sunday, February 5, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
During that time officers will be on the look-out for drunk drivers. Officers will apply for a search warrant to draw suspected drunk drivers' blood if they refuse to voluntarily provide a breath or blood sample.
KVUE wants to remind you of our Drive Alive Austin initiative. Go here for resources to help you find a safe ride home!
(© 2017 KVUE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs