APD needs help identifying sexual assault suspect

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department needs help identifying a man who they say is a suspect in a sexual assault incident, that occurred on January 15 at 2:46 a.m. in South Austin.

According to officials, a female was walking home from the Casino South Side Lounge on Ben White Blvd when it happened. They say an unidentified man attacked the female from behind and sexually assaulted her near Fortview Rd and Valley View Rd, just north of Ben White Blvd.

According to the victim, the suspect is described as:

Male – unknown race; possibly white, light skin Hispanic, or Asian;

Possible dark hair – not long;

Non-athletic or soft body;

Strong musty body odor - also smelled of urine;

Possible smoker – potent smell of cigarettes and nicotine;

Possibly wore a jacket of "stiff" material with a cloth hood or collar – unknown color;

Possible scratch to chin or neck area

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sex crimes tip line at (512) 974-5095, Sex Crimes main line at (512) 974-5230, or Det. Graves at (512) 974-8308. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.



