APD needs help finding suspected armed robber

Source: APD

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department asked the public for help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect who allegedly robbed a Chevron station.

According to Austin Police, the woman entered the Chevron station on the 7800 block of FM 969 on December 31, 2016. Police said the woman threatened the employees with a gun as she robbed the business.

Police described the woman as around 5’2”, thin build, wearing a striped t-shirt, brown jacket, and blue jeans. The suspect allegedly got into a white Honda Accord with an aftermarket exhaust system.

Police asked anyone who may have information about the robbery to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 and 512-471-TIPS (8477).

