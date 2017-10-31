APD: Man killed in apparent hit-and-run

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department confirmed that a male pedestrian in his 30s was killed on Halloween night in an apparent hit-and-run.

Police said the call was recorded at 8:38 p.m. and that the incident happened near Chicon and East Cesar Chavez streets. The vehicle did not stop to render aid, police said, and officials did not immediately release the vehicle's description.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the victim was transported to Dell-Seton Medical Center, where police said he later died.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

