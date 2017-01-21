APD investigating Southeast Austin stabbing, possible robbery

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in Southeast Austin Saturday afternoon.

APD said the stabbing was in the 1100 block of Montopolis. The victim was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge. Her condition is unknown.

The victim speaks Spanish so police are waiting for a translator to discuss the details of the stabbing. APD said they believe the stabbing could have been part of a robbery.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

