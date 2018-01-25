KVUE
Close

Teen seriously injured in North Austin shooting, police say

Louise Macdonald, KVUE 6:31 AM. CST January 25, 2018

AUSTIN - Austin Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy in serious condition Thursday morning. 

Officials do not know where the teen was shot or when it happened, but said the incident was reported around 5 a.m.

Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services transported the teen from Plains Trail to Round Rock Medical Center with a serious, potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. 

The cause of the shooting is under investigation. 

This story will update as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories