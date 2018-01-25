Teen seriously injured in North Austin shooting, police say

AUSTIN - Austin Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy in serious condition Thursday morning.
Officials do not know where the teen was shot or when it happened, but said the incident was reported around 5 a.m.
Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services transported the teen from Plains Trail to Round Rock Medical Center with a serious, potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.
The cause of the shooting is under investigation.
This story will update as more information becomes available.
