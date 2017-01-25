APD investigating after man stabbed in neck in downtown Austin

Austin police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Austin Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly before 1 p.m., APD was called to East Seventh Street and Red River where they found a man suffering from injuries after he was stabbed in the neck. He was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect in custody, but once a suspect is arrested they will likely be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(© 2017 KVUE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs