KVUE
Close

APD investigating after man stabbed in neck in downtown Austin

KVUE 2:48 PM. CST January 25, 2017

Austin police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Austin Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., APD was called to East Seventh Street and Red River where they found a man suffering from injuries after he was stabbed in the neck. He was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge with non-life-threatening injuries. 

There is no suspect in custody, but once a suspect is arrested they will likely be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

(© 2017 KVUE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories