APD investigating after man stabbed in neck in downtown Austin

Austin police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Austin Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., APD was called to East Seventh Street and Red River where they found a man suffering from injuries after he was stabbed in the neck. He was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect in custody, but once a suspect is arrested they will likely be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

