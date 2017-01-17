APD increases security for planned protests

Austin police badge (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - One look inside The Wild About Music store on Congress Avenue is a glimpse of what makes Austin special.The store stands out for its unique artwork, t-shirts and even key chains. However, being just a few blocks away from the State Capitol can also create unique circumstances.The store's location will put it in the path of several protests this weekend.

The Facebook group for the rally and protest of President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration shows a little over 3,000 people planning to march from Auditorium Shores to the State Capitol on Friday. On Saturday, 20,000 people plan to attend the Women's March on Austin to protect women's rights.

"It really appears that the protests that are being planned for this weekend are being put together by mature rational individuals so I'm not really concerned that there is going to be any sort of an issue," said Melisa Rodriguez, Director of Operations at Wild About Music.

Austin police have plans in plans but would not go into details about them. KVUE spoke with Assistant Chief Chris Mcllvain, who said that officers in Austin have dealt with large events like ACL, SXSW, and crowds on Sixth Street every weekend. He feels this puts the department at an advantage.

"Realizing that this election cycle was very emotional for some folks we realize that the need to come out and be heard is there," Mcllvain said.

67 officers from APD's Special response team will head to Washington DC on Wednesday. Most of them will be along the parade route and help with crowd control.

Everything is being coordinated by the DC Metro Police Department. APD will release plans for traffic routes during the protest later this week.

