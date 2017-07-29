APD, DPS stop kidnapping in East Austin

AUSTIN - Austin Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety stopped a kidnapping in East Austin early Saturday morning.

The incident started near U.S. 183 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Police say they responded to a call that a man had taken a woman's baby hostage and threatened the child with a screw driver.

Shortly after police arrived, the suspect got in a car and led authorities on a chase to North Austin, near I-35 and Parmer Ln. He then turned around and made his way back south.

DPS got involved and chased the man to a parking lot on Wall Street, near I-35.

According to police, the suspect rammed a police vehicle. That's when officers retaliated and pinned the man's car with their vehicle.

Police say one officer was injured for attempting to punch out a window to rescue the baby.

The suspect eventually got out of the car with the child. Police arrested him and returned the baby to its mom.

At this time, it is unclear what the relationship is between the man and the child.

