APD, DPS stop kidnapping in East Austin

AUSTIN - Austin Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety stopped a kidnapping in East Austin early Saturday morning.
The incident started near U.S. 183 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 3 a.m.
Police say they responded to a call that a man had taken a woman's baby hostage and threatened the child with a screw driver.
Shortly after police arrived, the suspect got in a car and led authorities on a chase to North Austin, near I-35 and Parmer Ln. He then turned around and made his way back south.
DPS got involved and chased the man to a parking lot on Wall Street, near I-35.
According to police, the suspect rammed a police vehicle. That's when officers retaliated and pinned the man's car with their vehicle.
Police say one officer was injured for attempting to punch out a window to rescue the baby.
The suspect eventually got out of the car with the child. Police arrested him and returned the baby to its mom.
