APD could be fully staffed by 2018 thanks to millennials

AUSTIN - Austin police have seen a huge surge of people wanting to become officers.

According to the Austin Police Department's Recruiting Unit, from Dec. 5, 2016, to March 24, 2017. they have received 1,488 applications for the current cadet class.

This nearly doubles the number of applications received in 2014: 767. In fact, the unit had to stop accepting applications early because of the increase.

"We're seeing the kind of interest in law enforcement, in particular with Austin PD, that we hadn't seen in a really long time," said Assistant Chief, Joseph Chacon.

Assistant Chief Chacon said that interest comes from millennials after the recruiting unit changed the application process from in-person to online in December.

"And when we did that, our applications just went through the roof," explained Chacon.

He also said the renewed interest means larger cadet classes, which in turn means filling vacancies faster. If that happens, APD would be fully staffed by early 2018. It would also be the first time APD has not held any officer vacancies for at least the past three years.

Austin Police Association President, Ken Casaday, is happy with the news.

"When we have cadets in the academy, that's a good thing," said Casaday.

But Casaday warned that the increased interest could be misleading.

"The numbers that you start out with, aren't what you're going to end up with," said Casaday.

For instance, the current academy class started with around 100 cadets. It's now down to 70 cadets, and graduation is just a few weeks away.

The vacancies have had a ripple effect on the department. Right now, there are 150 officer openings.

For years, the department has had detectives work patrol, which gives them less time to work on their own cases. Vacancies also don't help with quick response times.

According to Casaday, the officer shortage may be a reason for violent crime surges in Austin, especially since APD is not keeping up with Austin's skyrocketing growth.

"We've had the same amount of detectives that we had five years ago.... We've tripled their workload. We have detectives in robbery right now, with 40 to 45 robbery cases sitting in their queue," explained Casaday.

But starting June 1, 2017, Casaday said the department will no longer require detectives to work patrol as the vacancies become filled. It's a practice also known as backfilling, allowing detectives to finally go back to solving crimes full time.

