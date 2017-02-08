APD's Manley attends police chiefs meeting with President Trump

(Photo: City of Austin)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s meeting with police chiefs on Wednesday included the interim top cop from Austin’s police department.

Interim Chief Brian Manley was at the meeting of the Major City Chiefs Association. The group has voiced its concern about the president possibly withholding federal money from sanctuary cities. Trump discussed his travel ban, threats of terrorists and vowed his support of law enforcement during his address.

“You have asked for the resources, tools and support you need to get the job done. We will do whatever we can to help you meet those demands. That includes a zero-tolerance policy for acts of violence against law enforcement,” the president said.

Manley said he was pleased to hear directly from President Trump, and agreed that dangerous criminals should be taken off the streets no matter their immigration status.

“I think that is in line with what most major city police chiefs think,” he told KVUE’s Tony Plohetski. “We stand ready and we regularly do cooperate with any and all agencies, to include ICE, as long as there is a criminal component. If we have individuals in our community who are committing crimes, especially violent crimes, then we are going to do everything we can to get those individuals.”

Austin has mainly stayed out of the sanctuary cities battle that Travis County has been involved in. The policy by Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez has sparked controversy, with Gov. Greg Abbott withholding approximately $1.5 million in funds from the county.

