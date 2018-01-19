APA! seeking public's help this weekend after seizing dozens of cats, guinea pigs

(Photo: Photos from Austin Pets Alive!)

AUSTIN - If you ever needed a reason to adopt a furry friend, look no further.

Austin Pets Alive! is receiving numerous cats and guinea pigs from Arlington Pets Alive! on Friday who are at risk for facing euthanasia. On the heels of two significant hoarding cases, APA! is in need of the Austin community's help -- and will be waiving adoption fees on all cats this weekend as a result.

According to the shelter, these are the two cases APA! is working on:

28 Emaciated Senior Cats + 2 Guinea Pigs

APA! is attempting to help Arlington Cats Alive save 28 senior cats in need of medical attention who have been transferred into their care after their owner passed away. The shelter is need of willing fosters and adopters to come forward to help them avoid euthanasia. APA! will set up temporary housing for these cats at their main shelter location, but will need enough fosters/adopters come forward to ensure that they don't stay in these conditions very long.

60 Barn Cats

APA!'s Barn Cat Program is now caring for about 60 cats as a result of a hoarding case in Georgetown. Georgetown Animal Services relies on APA! to take their feral cat populations, but the working cats in this APA! program need to be matched with new owners before more can be rescued.

APA!'s barn cats are sterilized, vaccinated, microchipped, and adopted to families who appreciate "working cats" for critter patrol and can provide a safe, appropriate environment such as a barn, stable, garage or warehouse. Cats enjoy safe outdoor homes with shelter and a caregiver, and adopters enjoy having healthy, sterilized cats happily tend to their mouse, snake or vermin troubles.

Those interesting in helping can fill out a form here.

