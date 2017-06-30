KVUE
Animal Control uses Doritos to capture escaped pig and her piglets in Cedar Park

KVUE 7:39 PM. CDT June 30, 2017

A pig and her piglets are back home after they escaped from their barn Friday morning and went on a walk in a Cedar Park neighborhood.

The pigs traveled about a mile from their home before Animal Control caught up to them.

After some chasing, officers were able to get the piglets into a truck and drive them home. 

With the help of some Doritos and Cheetos, the momma pig followed officers on a walk back to her home. 

