Ice forms on the water fountain in Forsyth Park as snow and cold weather blanket the area on January 4, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - With the possibility of snow, sleet and freezing rain Tuesday, not everyone will have the luxury of staying home.

So, if you have to go outside during wintry weather in Central Texas, here are some tips from Midwesterners at Iowa State University and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on how to walk or drive on ice.

1. Give yourself enough time to get to your destination.

- Traffic moves slowly in snowy conditions.

- Don't be in a rush to get somewhere. Your car could skid or you could slip and fall while walking.

2. Wear shoes or boots that provide traction on snow and ice.

- Footwear made of rubber and neoprene composite, provide better traction that helps you walk. without slipping. Do not wear plastic and leather shoes.

- Avoid shoes with heels, wear flat-soled shoes.

3. Be extra careful while entering or exiting a vehicle, climbing or descending stairs, and entering or leaving buildings.

- Walk slowly.

- Use handrails for support.

- Keep your hands out of your pockets.

- Remove snow/water from your shoes whenever you enter a building.

4. Walk on designated walkways.

- Don't take shortcuts over an icy path

- Look where you walk. If a sidewalk is covered with ice, you may need to travel along its grassy edge for traction.

- Don't text and walk, and look where you're going.

5. Walk safely on ice.

- Take shorter steps or shuffle for stability.

-When in doubt, walk like a penguin.

-Bend your back slightly and point your feet outward. The CDC says this will increase your center of gravity.

- Be prepared to fall. If you fall, fall with sequential contacts at your thigh, hip and shoulder. Avoid outstretching your arms to brace yourself.

-Avoid taking shortcuts. Those paths could be more treacherous because they could be located in a place where ice removal is difficult.

