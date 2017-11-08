Amazon Key service launches in Austin

AUSTIN - Amazon, Wednesday, launched their "Amazon Key" program in multiple U.S. cities, including Austin.

The program, which can be found here, uses a combination of a smart lock and a smart camera to allow employees to gain access to users' homes or apartments.

According to their site, Amazon-certified delivery drivers will knock on a user's door, send an approval request to Amazon and, once granted, gain temporary access to your front door. The camera will record the entire delivery, which should only involve the door being opened for a short time, boxes delivered and then the driver leaving.

Amazon went to lengths to answer many of the potential security questions on their site, and a more full writeup of the program can be found here.

