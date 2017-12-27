Alluring Texas Hill Country one of fastest-growing vacation spots in U.S.

Texas Hill Country is one of the top tourist destinations in the country. (Photo: Vista Brewing)

CULTUREMAP -- For years, the Texas Hill Country has been a go-to getaway destination for residents of the Austin, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston areas. Now, it appears travelers outside of Texas have learned about the Hill Country’s allure.

Austin-based vacation rental marketplace HomeAway has named the Texas Hill Country one of the 25 fastest-growing vacation rental markets in the U.S.

HomeAway based the list on bookings made on its vacation rental network from 2016 to 2017. The Hill Country is the only Texas destination on the list.

Fredericksburg sits at the epicenter of the Hill Country, thanks in large part to the more than 40 wineries and vineyards in and around the quaint German-cultured town. Lodging in Fredericksburg and the rest of the Hill Country is dominated by B&Bs, guesthouses, and inns.

