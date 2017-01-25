Allman Brothers Band drummer, co-founder dead at 69

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Allman Brothers & Butch Trucks (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Photo: Larry Hulst)

Butch Trucks, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band died Tuesday, according to Rolling Stone magazine. He was 69.

Page Stallings, the drummer's booking agent, confirmed Truck's death to Rolling Stone, according to an article posted on the magazine's website Wednesday morning.

The cause of death is currently unknown, the article states.

