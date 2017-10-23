All criminal charges dropped against Rep. Dawnna Dukes

AUSTIN - All felony and misdemeanor charges against State Rep. Dawnna Dukes (D-Austin) have been dropped after an order of dismissal was filed Monday.

This comes several months after Dukes was accused of abusing public office. A grand jury indicted Dukes on 13 felony charges and two misdemeanor charges earlier this year.

District Attorney Margaret Moore released the following statement:

Dukes' attorney released the following statement:

Dawnna has been through a tremendous ordeal. She was wrongfully indicted and publicly disdained. She could have avoided it all by resigning from office, but she knew she was innocent and she had the courage to see it through. Now she can get back to the important work of serving her constituents.

