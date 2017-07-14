Brides in a rut after popular bridal store suddenly closes

Hundreds of future brides are scrambling to figure out their next steps after learning the popular bridal shop Alfred Angelo shut down several stores Friday after declaring bankruptcy.

It happened without warning. Customers at the North Austin location found locked doors and a sign simply stating, “Store Closed.”

"I'm upset, frustrated, I don't know what I'm going to do now,” said bride-to-be Ashlee Lauria. “My wedding is, like, in three months.”

She says although she was able to snag her gown prior to the news, she still has items to pick up.

“A little over $500 in accessories, a headpiece, two veils... [as well as undergarments for the dress],” she said.



Mikki Joy drove in from Burnet. Her daughter has a wedding this fall and all they need is to pick up their bridesmaids dresses.

“I tried calling and nobody answers, you get a recording,” she said.

The company hasn't released a statement or touched their social media accounts in the last few days, which are now clogged with comments and questions from customers.

“Seriously depressing,” Kyle resident, Jenna Scheibmeir said.

The future bride was at Alfred Angelo at Arbor Walk last week, but decided to continue her hunt elsewhere -- a move she's glad she made.

“It takes months and months for them to even make the dresses, and then you have to get them fitted after that. So, they're going to be in crunch,” Scheimbmeir added.

Customers are all demanding for answers and questioning how they will get their money back.The only source they are left with is an email address that was posted to the bridal shop’s door.

"I thought this was the best place ever, they were very good, very helpful,” Joy said.

She says she doesn’t think the employees were aware of the situation either.

“They were selling stuff like normal,” she said.



Many are forced to look elsewhere, hoping for the best.



"I know it's a setback, but that's all we can do,” Joy added.

David’s Bridal has announced they will be assisting customers in their search offering special deals.

Brides & bridesmaids impacted by #AlfredAngelo store closures, we’re offering special discounts for you: https://t.co/XV5wRU4Utr — David’s Bridal (@davidsbridal) July 14, 2017

KVUE has reached out to Alfred Angelo and has not received a response as of Friday evening.

The North Austin Alfred Angelo location provided the email predmond@stearnsweaver.com to anyone with questions.

Email provided by Alfred Angelo: predmond@stearnsweaver.com

© 2017 KVUE-TV