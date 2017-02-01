Akins High School students hold protest

Over 100 students walked out of class and held a protest Wednesday afternoon.
An estimated 150 students walked out of class at 4 p.m. and met in the school's courtyard. They are believed to be protesting Donald Trump's presidency.
According to the Austin American-Statesman, AISD police have blocked a lane of traffic on South First Street to allow the students to march.
The walkout was organized by an anonymous Twitter account.
(© 2017 KVUE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs