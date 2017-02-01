KVUE
Close

Akins High School students hold protest

KVUE 4:52 PM. CST February 01, 2017

Over 100 students walked out of class and held a protest Wednesday afternoon.

An estimated 150 students walked out of class at 4 p.m. and met in the school's courtyard. They are believed to be protesting Donald Trump's presidency.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, AISD police have blocked a lane of traffic on South First Street to allow the students to march.

 The walkout was organized by an anonymous Twitter account. 

(© 2017 KVUE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories