Akins High School students hold protest

Screen grab of Akins High School mascot and seal. (Photo: Akins High School Twitter)

Over 100 students walked out of class and held a protest Wednesday afternoon.

An estimated 150 students walked out of class at 4 p.m. and met in the school's courtyard. They are believed to be protesting Donald Trump's presidency.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, AISD police have blocked a lane of traffic on South First Street to allow the students to march.

The walkout was organized by an anonymous Twitter account.

(© 2017 KVUE)