AISD to hold parent's meeting to discuss alleged sex assault of 4-year-old

AUSTIN - Austin school officials have scheduled a meeting with parents of Boone Elementary in South Austin to address the alleged sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl, KVUE and Austin American-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski learned Tuesday.

In a message sent out to parents, school officials said a meeting would take place Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria. The discussion will revolve around the handling of the alleged sexual assault that reportedly took place on campus and parents will get to ask school officials about the case.

Child care will be provided, as will translators, but no media will be allowed inside.

The case was first reported in February -- but school police closed the investigation after the girl did not make an outcry during a police interview. However, medical records from Dell Children's Hospital showed the girl had signs of a traumatic assault.

Initially, school police closed the case without pulling the 4-year-old's medical reports.

The case has since been reopened, but no word yet on when it may be finished.

