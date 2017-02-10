AISD superintendent details resources for refugee and immigrant students

Austin ISD (Photo: Austin ISD)

Austin ISD Superintendent Paul Cruz released a letter to students, parents, faculty and staff on Friday detailing resources for refugee and immigrant students.

The letter stated, "at Austin ISD, we are committed to the emotional and physical safety and well-being of all our students, families, teachers and staff. We know our schools are safe, welcoming spaces and we value our diversity. Please know that every day, we strive to ensure we are creating positive learning environments for all of our students."

Cruz pointed out the following resources:

The full letter is available here in both English and Spanish.

(© 2017 KVUE)