AISD: School bus and school zone citations on rise

AUSTIN - Austin ISD said more drivers are paying the price for not following the rules around school buses and school zones.

One of the reasons is because the district added more cameras to the stop signs on its buses. Another reason, according to the district, is because drivers are distracted or speeding.

You may remember these videos from 2016, showing children getting hit by vehicles. At that time, only a small amount of buses had cameras.

But now, the transportation department for the district said all large school buses have them.

In 2017, about 17,000 citations were given. That's up from about 12,000 in 2016. This is a 33 percent increase.

“It's not worth it to risk the life of a child,” said Director of Transportation for AISD Kris Hafezizadeh.

You must stop for a school bus with its stop sign out, even if you are on the other side of the road. You do not stop if there is a physical barrier between you and the bus, like a fence or unpaved median. If you don't stop, you could be caught on camera and fined $300. If you are stopped by an officer, you could face a fine of up to about $1200.

