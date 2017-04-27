Austin ISD police reviewing 2 sex assault cases after Boone Elementary incident

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin ISD Police are reopening two reported sex crime cases at two separate campuses to ensure they weren't mishandled, KVUE and Austin American-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski learned from Chief Eric Mendez Thursday.

The decision comes after concerns from parents on the handling of an alleged sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl at Boone Elementary School. Police closed the investigation without reviewing medical reports that showed the girl suffered severe trauma that required surgery.

Both cases up for review by the department were closed after initial investigations. The first reported sex crime being reviewed happened between a male student and staff member in 2014 at Hart Elementary School.

Mendez said the incident allegedly happened in a school restroom. However, when police investigated, security video did not show the staff member and the boy in the restroom at the same time. Also, no evidence of an assault was found at the scene.

The mother of the boy told her attorney Paul Guinn that she did not feel the case received enough attention.

“I’m satisfied at this point, but it is still an ongoing review,” he said. “I want the community to have trust that we are taking care of everything we need to take care of.”

At the time of the incident at Hart Elementary School, the principal of the campus was David Dean, who was fired in 2016 for online solicitation of a minor.

The second case occurred at Lanier High School in 2015 between two students. Police said no one was arrested after the Travis County District's Attorney's Office declined to prosecute.

Mendez said he wasn't sure why no one was arrested in the case. He said Guinn, who also is representing the family of the girl at Lanier High School, said they have proof that police did not thoroughly investigate the incident.

But even so, Guinn declined to detail what that evidence entails Thursday.

“Based on the available information we have at this early stage, we have reason to believe that a thorough investigation was not conducted into the allegation and that this is yet another investigation that was closed too quickly,” he said.

Austin ISD officials are holding a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the sex assault investigation at Boone Elementary. In this case, police closed the investigation without consulting with prosecutors, which officials said might have prompted the district to investigate further.

© 2017 KVUE-TV