AISD PD asking for votes to name new K9

AUSTIN - The Austin ISD Police Department has a furry new four-legged officer and they are asking for Facebook users to help them name her.

The K9 will work with Officer Seagrave to educate students about the dangers of drug use and keep drugs off of Austin ISD campuses. AISD PD said.

They have narrowed the choices down to four names and asked Facebook users to help pick the best one. The choices are:

Rogue : A member of the X-Men with the ability to absorb and sometimes remove memories, physical strength and superpowers of anyone she touches.

: A member of the X-Men with the ability to absorb and sometimes remove memories, physical strength and superpowers of anyone she touches. Storm : Also a member of the X-Men, Storm has the ability to control the weather and fly.

: Also a member of the X-Men, Storm has the ability to control the weather and fly. Athena : The Greek goddess of wisdom, reasoning and intelligence who fought to restore justice and righteousness.

: The Greek goddess of wisdom, reasoning and intelligence who fought to restore justice and righteousness. Lucca: A real-life superhero, Lucca (K458) is a retired United States Marine Corps Specialized Search Dog (SSD) who severed in the Marine Corps for five years, deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. During her time in the Marine Corps, Lucca completed more than 400 combat patrols and found over 40 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), saving countless lives. She was wounded during her final deployment after locating an IED.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lucca is the most popular name. Voting will end at the end of the day Friday. You can vote here.

